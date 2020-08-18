Boeing to Offer Second Layoff Plan, CEO Calhoun Sees Smaller Market Ahead (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published August 18, 2020)

By Bhargav Acharya

Boeing Co said on Monday it would offer employees a voluntary layoff package with pay and benefits for the second time this year, as the plane-maker battles a coronavirus-induced slowdown in global air travel.It will be offered to employees in the commercial airplanes and services businesses as well as corporate functions, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun wrote in a note to employees, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.“Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth,” Calhoun said in the note.“We anticipate seeing a significantly smaller marketplace over the next three years.” (end of excerpt)-ends-