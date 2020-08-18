Market Exploration: Robotic and Autonomous Systems (Platooning)

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 18, 2020

The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator is looking at the potential for using robotic systems and artificial intelligence to operate convoys of logistic trucks either without drivers or with a limited number of drivers. (British Army photo)

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is scoping the potential for funding opportunities to develop the use of autonomy for logistic convoy operations.On behalf of the United Kingdom (UK) Ministry of Defence (MOD), we want to better understand the current market capability of robotic and autonomous systems that potentially require further investment or experimentation by MOD. We are interested in both early technology and mature systems with the potential for integration onto military vehicles.We are keen to explore the area further and better understand the operational limitations of different technological approaches.This information will provide us with knowledge on the maturity of the solutions that currently exist, novel solutions in development and areas that potentially require further investment by MOD.This request for information is not a commitment to subsequently launch a formal DASA competition.Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) are expected to offer MOD increased efficiency and operational effectiveness. In the field of logistics, we are looking to operate with greater tempo, mobility and agility, but with reduced soldier burden by employing RAS technologies. In particular we are seeking to understand the capability provided by RAS such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhanced autonomous distribution systems and to understand current early technology and mature solutions in this space.This includes autonomy enabled logistics convoys where RAS allows 'intelligent trailers' or driverless trucks to be linked together, thereby reducing personnel and fuel requirements, and more mature technology that might allow fully autonomous logistic distribution.-ends-