BAE Systems Announces Deal to Acquire Technology and Data Specialists Techmodal

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Aug 19, 2020)

BAE Systems has strengthened its technology and data portfolio with a deal to buy Techmodal, a UK-based data consultancy and digital services company.



Techmodal, which is based in Bristol and has approximately 120 employees and 30 associates, has a number of long-term contracts with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in support of the UK’s armed forces, particularly the Army, Strategic Command and Royal Navy. Their expertise complements BAE Systems’ existing digital, data and technical services capabilities.



Last year, the MOD launched the Defence Digital initiative which set out how it plans to increase digital capabilities across defence and the acquisition of Techmodal will help BAE Systems to support the armed forces in this transformation.



Techmodal’s capabilities strongly complement the digital and data services BAE Systems currently provides to the Royal Navy which has ambitions to become a fully ‘digital navy’ by 2025. These existing services include the Data Integration Platform (DIP), a collaborative system that provides the ability to view, manage and exploit data provided by multiple systems on the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers, allowing the efficient management of these highly complex modern warships.



Techmodal’s experience and expertise in data analytics, data science and digital transformation will strengthen BAE Systems’ ability to support not just the Royal Navy but all of the UK’s armed forces and other customers around the world.



Welcoming the deal, David Mitchard, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Techmodal team to BAE Systems. This deal will open up many new opportunities for both businesses and for our colleagues.



“Techmodal’s data expertise is highly complementary to our own digital capabilities and aligns well with our customers’ digital needs and ambitions.



“This acquisition allows us to work together to provide further support to the UK’s armed forces’ digital transformation as well as bringing the benefits of leading edge data-driven decision making to all of our customers.”



Gareth Vaughan, Techmodal’s Managing Director, said: “This deal is great news for Techmodal and our customers including the UK Defence community. BAE Systems provides Techmodal with a stable platform to build to the next level of success for our rapidly growing business. We are certain that it will offer our employees and our customers brand new and exciting opportunities.



“Fusing BAE Systems’ domain knowledge with our agile, consultative ways of working will enable us to bring our technical skills to wider internal and external markets and offer our partners a hugely capable new proposition for digital transformation and data led solutions.”



Techmodal becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAE Systems with effect from today (Wednesday 19 August 2020).



-ends-



