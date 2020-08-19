GA-ASI to Host Strategic Industry Engagements in Canada

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.; issued Aug 19, 2020)

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI), a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), announced that it will engage Canadian companies to participate in the development and success of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian RPAS. Companies with an interest in participating can apply using GA-ASI’s web-based participation request form.



“GA-ASI is always looking to build on our existing Canadian industry relationships,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “A strong North American industrial partnership contributes to the growth and success of our domestic and international endeavors. Team SkyGuardian Canada is aimed at building long-term relationships that advance Remotely Piloted Systems and Autonomous Technologies (RPS-AT) and developing sustainable jobs in Canada.”



Companies with proven aerospace and defense capabilities in the following areas are encouraged to apply:

-- Aircraft Operations & Maintenance (O&M)

-- Sensor Data Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED)

-- Airborne Sensors/Payloads

-- Global Supply Chain for aircraft components & manufacturing

-- Research and Development (R&D) related projects for Unmanned Aircraft Systems





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.



-ends-



