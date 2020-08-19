Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 19, 2020)

General Dynamics Ordinance and Tactical Systems, St. Petersburg, Florida, received a ceiling increase modification in the amount of $48,901,837 to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production of Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 (H92222-13-D-0013).



This modification raises the contract ceiling to $613,850,752 and extends the contract by two years for a total performance period of nine years.



The work will be performed in Anniston, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by August 2022.



This modification was awarded through a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



