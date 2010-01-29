Russia to Unveil Export Version of Su-57 Fifth-Generation Fighter at Army-2020 Forum

(Source: TASS; published Aug. 20, 2020)

Russia’s high-tech conglomerate Rostec has announced it will unveil the Su-57E, the export version of Russia’s latest combat aircraft, at the air portion of the Army 2020 event that begins Aug. 23 at the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow. (Sukhoi file photo)

MOSCOW --- The export version of Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter will be on display for the first time at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum and the plane will also take part in the forum’s flight demonstration program, the press office of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec announced on Thursday.



"The Su-57E export version of the fifth-generation fighter will be demonstrated for the first time at the Army forum as part of its static show and will also take to the skies under the flight program," Rostec said.



The forum’s visitors will also be able to view the flights of a MiG-35 light multirole fighter, a Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter and an upgraded Ka-27M deck-based gunship. The Berkuts (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team will demonstrate the capabilities of a Mi-28N helicopter in solo and formation flying.



The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, at the Alabino training ground and at the Kubinka airfield on August 23-29.



The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.



The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.



The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.



The Latest Aircraft Technology and Developments for Aircraft Construction Will Be Shown at "Army-2020"

(Source: Rostec; issued Aug. 20, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Rostec will demonstrate advanced aircraft equipment and products for aircraft construction at the Army 2020 International Military and Technical Forum. The presented samples include helicopter and aircraft equipment, engines and other units, avionics systems, surveillance and sighting devices of a new generation, communication equipment and specialized parachutes.



The forum will feature the products of the UAC holdings, Russian Helicopters, KRET, Technodinamika, Shvabe and the Oktava plant. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the samples in the pavilions of the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, Rostec and UAC demo centers, as part of the static exposition at the Kubinka airfield and during the flight display program.



The aviation part of the exposition includes the products of the Sukhoi company, the Irkut corporation, PJSC Il, PJSC Tupolev, JSC RSK MiG, PJSC TANTK im. G.M. Beriev ", as well as enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding.



For the first time, an export version of the fifth generation Su-57E fighter will be presented at the Army forum as part of a static display. Aviation complex of the fifth generation Su-57 will also take off as part of the flight program.



It will be accompanied by the MiG-35 multipurpose light fighter. In addition, the Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter and the upgraded Ka-27M shipborne helicopter will appear in the sky. The aerobatic group "Berkuts" will demonstrate the capabilities of the famous "Night Hunter" Mi-28N in group and solo aerobatic flights.



A prototype of the modernized Mi-35P combat helicopter will be presented at the forum. The improved aircraft received an advanced surveillance and sighting system, a modern aerobatic system and an upgraded sighting and computing system for automatic tracking of the development goals of the Shvabe and KRET holdings. The OPS-24N-1L surveillance and sighting system used on the Mi-35P can be seen at the Shvabe holding stand in the Rostec demo center.



“Rostec unites key manufacturers of aircraft equipment and components, which makes it possible to build optimal cooperation in the development and production of modern aircraft equipment. At Army-2020 we are presenting practically the entire line of combat helicopters, aircraft, the latest samples of on-board electronics, power plants and other units. All this equipment is the result of close collaboration of a number of Rostec companies,” said Anatoly Serdyukov, industrial director of the aviation cluster of Rostec State Corporation.



The Russian Helicopters holding will present its know-how at the forum - a blade with a saber tip, which will increase the maximum speed of Russian combat helicopters. The blades of this type are currently undergoing factory flight tests on a Mi-28N helicopter.



At the forum KRET will demonstrate for the first time a multifunctional system of technical virtual vision. The device can significantly improve the safety of the aircraft landing mode. Built-in functions provide the ability to monitor the surrounding space using sensors of the visible and infrared (IR) ranges, combining a virtual image of the surrounding space with a TV image, as well as receiving corrective corrections to the navigation parameters of the aircraft.



The Tula plant "Oktava" will present a headset with medium noise protection GSSH-A-18M-1 for civil aviation, designed to work in communication equipment for ground handling of aircraft. The product has undergone trial operation and has received positive feedback from the operators. Octava headsets have already replaced their imported counterparts at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Pulkovo and Khrabrovo airports.



The leading manufacturer of parachute systems, the Tekhnodinamika holding, will show the Stayer special-purpose system for the first time. It is designed for landing from heights of 700 to 8,000 m. Thanks to the harness, parachutists have the ability to attach a cargo container or other equipment in front. For parachuting, the company has developed and for the first time will demonstrate Irbis parachute packs at the forum. The Irbis backpack has 12 standard sizes for different types of parachuting.



The International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2020" will be held from 23 to 29 August 2020 on the territory of the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield.



