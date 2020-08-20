Poll Shows Swiss Back $6.6 Billion Plan to Buy New Fighter Jets (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published August 20, 2020)

ZURICH --- Swiss voters are set to approve a 6 billion Swiss franc ($6.6 billion) purchase of new fighter jets in a referendum next month, a poll for broadcaster SRF showed on Thursday.The survey by gfs.bern found 58% of respondents favoured the government’s plan while 39% opposed it and 3% had no opinion. The vote is planned for Sept. 27 and will decide whether to approve the purchase without knowing who will win the contract.The poll of 29,450 eligible voters had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. (end of excerpt)-ends-