VFA-41 Participates in Green Flag 20-9

(Source: Air Combat Command; issued Aug 24, 2020)

NELLIS AFB, Nev. --- U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 41, assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, participated in the Green Flag 20-9 combat training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Aug. 18, 2020.



Green Flag-West, and its close air support and joint exercises are administered by the U.S. Air Force Air Warfare Center, Nellis AFB through the 549th Combat Training Squadron and is primarily conducted in conjunction with U.S. Army Combat Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, California to provide combat training to joint and coalition war-fighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center.



FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jets assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 supported the realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. The FA-18Fs are able to perform multiple missions in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day and night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort and close air support and suppression of enemy air defenses.



The Super Hornet is the U.S. Navy’s primary strike and air superiority aircraft that carries 33 percent more internal fuel, increasing mission range by 41 percent and endurance by 50 percent over earlier Hornets.



VFA 41 maintenance crews were responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery and munitions loading during the joint exercise.



