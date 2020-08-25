Sailing in Company to Test Combat System

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Aug 25, 2020)

Navy’s newest guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney has sailed in company with sister ship HMAS Brisbane to conduct training and testing of the Aegis Combat System.



Commanding Officer of Sydney Commander Edward Seymour said it was the first time the ship sailed in company with another guided missile destroyer and the first time joining another vessel at sea equipped with the cooperative engagement capability.



“This activity is a great opportunity to use some of the more complex systems that we have to provide crew training and preparedness,” Commander Seymour said.



Sailing in company with Brisbane has also allowed the ship to exercise bridge and navigation teams, watchkeeping and communications.



Sydney has been progressing through the DDG Force Generation cycle, which includes conducting Aegis waterfront training with the support of a team of specialists from Lockheed Martin in the United States.



“The waterfront training let’s us train ourselves to generate the ship’s combat systems training team and integrate this as part of the whole ship training regime,” Commander Seymour said.



“We have achieved this with valuable assistance from the team from the United States who bring expertise and experience on the Aegis Combat system.”



Principal Warfare Officer in Sydney’s combat information centre Lieutenant Daniel James said the training contributed greatly to test and validate the system and train its maintainers and operators.



“This is one of the few occasions that Australian ships have been able to employ this capability other than with US Navy platforms,” Lieutenant James said.



Following the Aegis Waterfront Training, Sydney will begin unit ready work-ups in preparation for final live weapons and systems tests in the United States next year.



