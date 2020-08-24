The "Tirada" Anti-Satellite System Will be Presented for the First Time at "Army-2020" in Yekaterinburg

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 24, 2020)

The Tirada electronic warfare system, presently being delivered to the Russian military’s Central Military District, is designed to identify, localize, disrupt, jam and intercept enemy satellite communications. It will be unveiled in public for the first time this week. (Russian MoD photo)

Visitors to the site of the international military and technical forum "Army-2020" in Yekaterinburg will see for the first time the newest mobile electronic warfare (EW) complex "Tirada" for blocking satellite signals. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the Central Military District.



The equipment has recently been received under the state defence order for arming the EW troops of the Central Military District. The complex is mounted on the basis of Kamaz army truck, designed for conducting radio reconnaissance and suppression of satellite communication lines of the enemy.



As part of the cluster of electronic warfare equipment, other modern weapons will be presented:

-- the "Pole-21" radio suppression system to protect strategic objects from cruise missiles, attack drones and guided aerial bombs;

-- the "Murmansk-BN" ground mobile radio interference complex;

-- the "Krasukha-S4" jamming station; and

-- the "Leer-3" complex based on the "Orlan-10" UAV, which provides reconnaissance and hidden radio suppression of the enemy's mobile subscriber terminals.





The international military-technical forum "Army-2020" will be held at the Sverdlovsky training ground in the period from 27 to 29 August. This year, the organizers have increased the static display of modern weapons, military and special equipment by a third.



More than 150 new and upgraded weapons will be displayed at the forum. The forum will host a scientific and business program with the participation of leading defense companies, an exhibition of modern and historical military equipment.



