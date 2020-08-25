Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 25, 2020)

Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded a $168,759,265 modification (P00010) to contract HTC711-17-D-R016 for continued rotary wing airlift support within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.



The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Funds were not obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $653,647,312 from $484,888,047.



U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



