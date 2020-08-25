Azerbaijan and Russia Will Increase the Pace of Military Cooperation by Next Year

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 25, 2020)

Russia and Azerbaijan will return to the previous pace of cooperation, reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, this or next year. This was stated by the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting with the Head of the Military Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.



“Our horizons for military cooperation have somewhat narrowed due to the pandemic, but I am absolutely convinced that today we will discuss and take all measures to ensure that what has been lost during this time will be made up, if not this year, then in next,” said the Russian Defence Minister.



Sergei Shoigu stressed that the level of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is now at a high level due to the constant contacts and attention to this area of the two supreme commanders.



The head of the Russian military department noted that, in particular, cooperation is developing in the field of training Azerbaijani specialists who, despite the pandemic, have been trained and will be trained next year.



