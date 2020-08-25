Russian Helicopters to Supply Two Mi-38 Helicopters to the Ministry of Defense

(Source: Rostec; issued August 25, 2020)

The Russian Ministry of Defense has already received two Mi-38T transport helicopters, which are undergoing test operation in the armed forces, and has now a second order for two “highly comfortable” VIP versions. (Rostec photo)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense for supplying two Mi-38 helicopters with a highly comfortable cabin.



A ceremony to mark that was held as part of the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2020", which is taking place in the Patriotic Park of Recreation and Leisure "Patriot" in the Moscow Region.



“The fact that our customers are interested in Mi-38 confirms that we have chosen the right concept, where the helicopter belongs to a segment between Mi-26 and Mi-8. The Russian Ministry of Defense has already received two Mi-38T transport and troop landing helicopters, which are undergoing test operation in the armed forces I am convinced that a civilian version of the helicopter will also be sought after due to its outstanding load capacity, number of passengers, and flight safety," said Director General of Russian Helicopters holding company Andrey Boginsky.



The first serial Mi-38 helicopter was introduced to the general public at MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, where it was demonstrated to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Turkey Tayyip Recep Erdoğan. Mi-38's foreign debut took place during the Dubai Airshow 2019 air show, where the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov showed it to the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



In February 2020, the first serial Mi-38 helicopter with a highly comfortable cabin was handed over to Gazprombank Leasing.



The design of Mi-38 is based on a single-rotor scheme and a twin-engine power plant. The helicopter is made by Kazan Helicopters. The rotorcraft has two TV7-117V engines made in Russia, which are equipped with devices that protect them from dust and ensure high quality of air purification.



The main structural elements of Mi-38 fuselage are made of aluminum alloys, individual components and parts are made of steel, titanium and composite materials. An advanced six-blade main rotor provides high thrust and low vibration levels. The blades are equipped with an anti-icing system, and the X-shaped tail rotor gives the helicopter excellent handling with a low noise level.



Mi-38 is equipped with a modern navigation system and satellite navigation system. The cockpit of the helicopter has five versatile LCD color screens to display information. The flight range of the new Mi-38 helicopter in its transport version is up to 1,200 kilometers (with additional fuel tanks). With the maximum takeoff weight of 15.6 tons, the helicopter is capable of taking five tons of payload on board or on an external sling.



