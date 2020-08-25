High Readiness Action in the Baltic Sea and in Gotland

(Source: Swedish Armed Forces; issued Aug 25, 2020)

The Swedish Armed Forces has initiated a high readiness action in the south-eastern and southern Baltic Sea, due to the current, extensive military activity in the Baltic Sea region.



These are times of unrest, global security is going through rapid changes and we are witnessing a deteriorated security situation in the vicinity of Sweden.



"There is currently extensive military activity in the Baltic Sea, conducted by Russian as well as Western players, on a scale the likes of which have not been seen since the Cold War", says Jan Thörnqvist, the Swedish Armed Forces’ Commander of Joint Operations.



To a large extent, the exercise activities are more complex and have arisen more rapidly than before. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has caused global anxiety and uncertainty. Over all, the situation is more unstable and more difficult to predict. Current developments in Belarus are a reminder.



The focus of the high readiness action is to reinforce naval surveillance in the Baltic Sea, at sea and from the air. The military presence in Gotland is also increased.



"The Armed Forces maintains constant preparedness, around the clock, year-round. Continual assessments are made and activities are adapted to the current situation. Some operations are carried out openly and some are not", says Jan Thörnqvist.



The Swedish Armed Forces’ assessment is that the risk of a military attack on Sweden is currently low. However, the unpredictable security situation in our neighbouring region places high demands on accessibility and preparedness. The Armed Forces follows, adapts and chooses methods in order to face the situation in the surrounding world.



-ends-





Sweden Steps Up Baltic Defence in 'Signal' to Russia

(Source: The Local.se; posted Aug. 26, 2020)

Sweden's defence minister has said his country is carrying out military exercises in the Baltic Sea to 'send a signal' to countries including Russia.



The so-called "high readiness action" means the Swedish army, navy and air force are currently more visible in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea and on the island of Gotland.



No details have been disclosed about the number of troops involved in the action.



Sweden is "sending a signal both to our Western partners and to the Russian side that we are prepared to defend Sweden's sovereignty," Hultqvist told news agency TT.



-ends-



