Canberra-Based Company Secures $20 Million Defence Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Aug 26, 2020)

Canberra-based company DATAPOD (Australia) has been awarded a two-year, $20 million contract to provide Defence with portable, containerised data systems which can be rapidly deployed by sea, air or road.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said the investment delivers on the Morrison Government’s commitment to build Australia’s sovereign industrial capabilities.



“DATAPOD will build four modular data centres which can house a wide range of Defence Information and Communications Technology equipment,” Minister Reynolds said.



“These centres can be scaled for different needs, and are interoperable with a range of potential and emerging technologies and platforms.



“Our Defence Force needs to be agile and responsive to the evolving threats we face.



“This investment recognises the need to have assets that can be deployed and re-deployed to meet operational needs, without unnecessary delays caused by constructing facilities with a long lead time.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price praised DATAPOD for its contribution to Defence capability.



“DATAPOD is an Australian-owned company that has an outstanding track record supporting Defence with its state-of-the-art systems,” Minister Price said.



“It has previously supplied data centres integrated into Defence’s existing and planned operational platforms and Information and Communications Technology equipment.



“This investment by the Morrison Government provides job security for DATAPOD’s core workforce of 27 people, and a further 80 manufacturing sub‑contactors across Australia.”



The investment will also provide for the continuation of DATAPOD’s successful Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics training program.



-ends-



