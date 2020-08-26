United Kingdom – Hellfire Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 26, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom three hundred ninety-five (395) AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles with support for an estimated cost of $46 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Kingdom has requested to buy three hundred ninety-five (395) AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles. Also included is technical assistance, publications, integration support, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $46 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom's ability to meet current and future threats by replacing expiring and unserviceable missiles and maintaining capability to execute missions across a full range of military operations. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, Florida. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the United Kingdom.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



