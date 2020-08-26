Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 26, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $7,469,472 modification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0022 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008.



This order exercises options to procure Intel Diminishing Manufacturing Sources parts that have reached end of life in support of the F-35 program future aircraft production and deliveries for the Air Force and Navy.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,987,522; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,481,950 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: This contract only funds the replacement of F-35 parts “that have reached end of life” for the three US services, and not for the program’s other partners nor for Foreign Military Sales customers.

Also of note is that F-35 parts have reached the end of their life, even as the aircraft is still almost a year away from entering full-rate production.)



