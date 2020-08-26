Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 26, 2020)

Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas, has been awarded a ceiling $974,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) base operating support.



This contract provides day-to-day base operations and maintenance services throughout locations within USAFE-AFAFRICA.



Work will be performed at Morón Air Base (AB), Spain; Incirlik AB, Turkey; Izmir Air Station, Turkey; Office of Defense Cooperation-Turkey; and Ankara Support Facility, Turkey, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 27, 2028.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated via the first two task orders, which will be awarded immediately after the basic contract.



Air Force Installation Contracting Command, Ramstein AB, Germany, is the contracting activity (FA5641-20-D-0009).



