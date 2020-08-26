Sailor Questioned Over Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (excerpt)

(Source: CNN; posted August 27, 2020)

By Barbara Starr and Ryan Browne

A US sailor is being questioned over the possibility that they may have intentionally set a fire that caused extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego last month, two US defense officials told CNN."There is a potential suspect," one official said, emphasizing no one has been charged and the investigation continues. The Navy declined to comment on an active investigation.The blaze aboard the billion-dollar Navy warship was extinguished after raging for four days. The ship had been docked in San Diego for maintenance when the fire broke out. Sailors were beginning to fight the fire when a subsequent explosion caused the vessel to be evacuated. (end of excerpt)-ends-