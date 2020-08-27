Drone Maker General Atomics Lays Offs Hundreds (excerpt)

(Source; Defense News; posted August 27, 2020)

By Joe Gould and Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON --- Privately held drone maker General Atomics, of San Diego, is laying off approximately 630 of its roughly 10,000 employees.“General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. can confirm a reduction in force involving 6% of its workforce,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to Defense News late Wednesday. “This reduction was made to balance resources with customer requirements.”The layoffs were announced internally Wednesday and confirmed by the company, which did not specify which operations were impacted.General Atomics and Northrop Grumman were two beneficiaries of the Trump administration’s recent decision to ease restrictions on overseas sales of unmanned aircraft. In addition, lawmakers are expected to boost Reaper buys in the near term, with House appropriators proposing to give General Atomics $344 million for 16 more MQ-9s in fiscal 2021. (end of excerpt)-ends-