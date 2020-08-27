Government Awards Design Contract for Future Fighter Infrastructure in Cold Lake

(Source: Government of Canada; issued Aug 27, 2020)

OTTAWA, Ontario --- Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced a C$9.2-million contract award to EllisDon Construction Services Inc., of Edmonton, Alta., for the design of a new fighter jet facility at 4 Wing Cold Lake, one of two main operating bases for Canada’s future fighter aircraft.



A second facility and contract award is also planned for 3 Wing Bagotville. Combined, this infrastructure will support the long-term maintenance and operation of 88 new aircraft being procured for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) through the Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP).



This contract is an important milestone in preparing Cold Lake for the future fighter, and it takes us one step closer to delivering the infrastructure our aviators need for the future.



Both infrastructure projects will also provide significant economic opportunities for the Canadian construction industry, as well as the Cold Lake and Bagotville communities. In total, over 900 jobs are expected to be created during the design and construction of both facilities.



The Cold Lake facility will host two tactical fighter squadrons and will cover approximately 19,300 m2, providing space for daily operations, maintenance, administration, mission planning, and simulator training. It will also house operational and support training squadrons and their training facilities.



-ends-



