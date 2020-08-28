RUAG Australia Awarded First Contracts by US Navy for MRO of Selected F/A-18 Components in APAC Region

(Source: RUAG; issued Aug 28, 2020)

RUAG Australia received the first contracts awarded by the US Navy under the AUSMIN Defence Acquisition Committee (ADAC) - a collaboration between the US and Australian Departments of Defence.



RUAG Australia is the first Australian company to receive an award under the ADAC initiative covering the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of selected components for the F/A-18 Hornet fleet. RUAG Australia is now a designated and approved source of repair for Navy Supply (NAVSUP) within the APAC Region under this program.



“RUAG Australia appreciates the trust that the US Navy has placed in their ability to support their regional activities. RUAG’s MRO capabilities and track record of success with the Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF), will form the basis of a partnership with the US Navy to support the fleet readiness of the F/A-18 fleet in APAC and other Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers moving forward,” says Terry Miles, General Manager RUAG Australia.



ADAC is a senior bilateral forum for cooperation between the US and Australian Military aiming to facilitate closer defence and industry collaboration related to the acquisition, logistics and follow-on support of defence equipment. "We are pleased and proud to be recognized as an essential contributor to defence industry capability. We are looking forward to applying our technical expertise to other fleets in the APAC region and globally. It confirms our good reputation and our vast experience and know-how on the life-cycle support of F/A-18 fleets" states Stephan Jezler, Senior Vice President Aviation International, RUAG MRO International.



RUAG Australia has been supporting the Royal Australian Airforce F/A-18 fleet and other platforms since the early 1980s. RUAG’s focus on engineering and technical expertise has built a comprehensive knowledge base achieving high quality standards and short lead-times enabling RAAF and other end users to benefit from sustainable aircraft availability.





RUAG Australia is an independent supplier and life cycle support provider of systems and components on behalf of the Royal Australian Air Force and other international air forces, as well as civil aviation, worldwide. The company combines engineering expertise with landing gear hydraulic actuator manufacture, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and metal treatment and finishing in their role as a DASR Part 145, DASR Part 21J, EASA Part 145, CASA Part 145, NADCAP, and AS9100D approved organization.



RUAG MRO International is an independent supplier, support provider and integrator of systems and components for civil and military aviation worldwide. It also develops and supports simulation and training systems and solutions for international trained security forces.



