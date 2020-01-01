Statement on Russian Forces' Breach of Deconfliction Arrangement in Syria

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 27, 2020)

Statement attributed to: Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman on the Russian Forces’ Breach of Deconfliction Arrangement in Syria:





“On Tuesday, Russian forces breached our deconfliction arrangement in Syria and injured U.S. service members with their deliberately provocative and aggressive behavior. Our military deconflicts operations in time and space with Russian forces in Syria to protect the force and mitigate risk of unintended escalation.



“We commend our personnel on the ground for deescalating this unfortunate encounter through professionalism and restraint, which are hallmarks of the U.S. military.



“We have advised the Russians that their behavior was dangerous and unacceptable. We expect a return to routine and professional deconfliction in Syria and reserve the right to defend our forces vigorously whenever their safety is put at risk.”



