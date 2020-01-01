Boeing Woes Mount with Manufacturing Defect Found in Dreamliners (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Aug. 28, 2020)

By Anurag Kotoky

Boeing Co. found two “distinct manufacturing issues” in the fuselage of 787 Dreamliner jets and has told airlines operating eight affected planes to remove them from service so they can be repaired.The issues were found in the join of fuselage sections toward the rear of the aircraft, and as a result, the jets don’t meet Boeing’s design standards, the company said in a statement Friday. Boeing said it has notified the Federal Aviation Administration and is conducting a review into the cause of the problem.“We determined that eight airplanes in the delivered fleet are affected by both issues and therefore must be inspected and repaired prior to continued operation,” Boeing said. “We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected airplanes to notify them of the situation, and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired.” (end of excerpt)-ends-