NORAD Conducts Three Intercepts of Russian Aircraft Entering Air Defense Identification Zone

(Source: North America Aerospace Defense Command; issued Aug. 28, 2020)

PETERSON AFB, Colo. --- North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by KC-135 air refuelers, intercepted three groups of two Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone late last night.



The Russian aircraft loitered within the ADIZ for approximately five hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaskan shores; however, remained in international airspace and at no time entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response. The identification and monitoring of aircraft entering a US or Canadian ADIZ demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada.



“Our northern approaches have had an increase in foreign military activity as our competitors continue to expand their military presence and probe our defenses,” said General Glen D. VanHerck, commander of NORAD. “This year, we’ve conducted more than a dozen intercepts, the most in recent years. The importance of our continued efforts to project air defense operations in and through the north has never been more apparent.”



Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to all air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America. NORAD is a binational command focused on the defense of both the U.S. and Canada, the response to potential aerospace threats does not distinguish between the two nations, and draws on forces from both countries.



(ends)





NATO Planes Escorted Russian Jets Over Two Oceans and Baltic Sea, Says Ministry of Defense

(Source: TASS; published Aug. 28, 2020)

MOSCOW --- NATO planes scrambled to escort Russian planes, who participated in the Ocean Shield 2020 drills, over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, the Arctic and the Pacific Oceans, Russian Ministry of Defense’s National Defense Control Center reported Friday.



According to the Center, planes of Northern, Pacific and Baltic fleets, as well as planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Long-Range aviation, were involved in the incident.



A total of eight Tu-142 anti-submarine planes, four Il-38 anti-submarine planes, two Su-24M bombers, two Tu-95MS strategic bombers and one Il-78 flying tanker took part in the flights.



"Russian planes were escorted by NATO countries’ planes at certain parts of the flights," the Center noted.



Russian planes were in flight for over 12 hours, flying over 10,000 kilometers. The Center underscored that the flights took place in strict accordance with the international air law.



"During the flights, the pilots practiced piloting over area with no landmarks, and coordination of crew actions in absence of ground-based air navigation systems," the Center noted.



Meanwhile, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that the Russian planes "remained in international airspace and at no time entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace." According to the report at the NORAD website, the planes "loitered within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone for approximately five hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaskan shore.".



-ends-



