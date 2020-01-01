Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 28, 2020)

Lockheed has been awarded an additional $911.7 million contract for additional incremental development, support to flight and ground test programs of the THAAD air-defense missile, boosting total funding to $3.24 billion. (DoD photo)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded a $911,765,000 modification (P00049) for existing sole source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HQ0147-12-D-0001 for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense element development and support services.



This modification brings the total maximum ceiling value of this contract from $2,335,000,000 to $3,246,765,000.



This modification provides for the extension of the period of performance for additional incremental development, support to flight and ground test programs and responsive support to warfighter requirements to sustain the Ballistic Missile Defense System throughout the acquisition life cycle.



Expected completion dates will be established under subsequent task order awards.



The work will be performed at Sunnyvale, California; and Huntsville, Alabama. No funding is being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



