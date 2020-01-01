Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 31, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, is awarded a $187,542,461 firm-fixed-price contract for the Space Development Agency Transport Layer Tranche 0.



The proposal was received and evaluated under request for proposal HQ0850-20-R-0001. The work to be performed under this contract will include on-time delivery of space vehicles and paths to optical intersatellite link interoperability success.



Work will be performed in Littleton, Colorado (54.2%); Irvine, California (24.4%); Backnang, Germany (10.6%); Centennial, Colorado (5.9%); Camarillo, California (1.3%); San Diego, California (1.3%); Tempe, Arizona (0.7%); Quebec, Canada (0.5%); Madrid, Spain (0.4%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.3%); Annapolis Junction, Maryland (0.2%); Bedford, New Hampshire. (0.2%); and Ottawa, Canada (0.1%).



Fiscal 2020 defense wide research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at the time of award.



The Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HQ0850-20-C-0009).



