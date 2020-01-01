Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 31, 2020)

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Northridge, California, is awarded an $80,963,388 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.



This contract provides for the development of new technology to increase the capability of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile family of weapon systems.



This contract provides for technology demonstrations, product improvement initiatives, technology insertion and transition activities, integration and testing of various warfare systems, mission analysis and mission architecture development.



Additionally, this effort will provide recommendations in support of Concept of Operations development and military utility analysis.



Work will be performed in Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed in August 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-20-D-0024).



