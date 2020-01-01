Super Hornet and Growler Engine Contract Creates Opportunities for Australian Industry

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 02, 2020)

An innovative local Australian business has increased its share of complex maintenance work on the engines that power the RAAF’s F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.



TAE Aerospace is an Australian local industry partner of General Electric International Incorporated (GEII), and has increased its proportion of deeper maintenance work on F414 engines from 25 per cent to 85 per cent in just five years.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the increase demonstrates the opportunities available for Australian businesses to be involved in delivering critical Defence capabilities.



“This is a significant increase in Australian content in only five years and is yet another demonstration of the capabilities that exist in Australia,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The Government is continually working with Australian defence industry partners to identify more opportunities like this.



“TAE is 100 per cent Australian owned, with about 220 employees at several sites across Australia, and holds additional contracts to maintain the engines for M1 Abram tanks and F-35A Lightning II aircraft.”



TAE’s involvement has led to innovation in the maintenance of the F414 engines by developing repairs for components which would previously have been thrown away when they failed.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said TAE’s approach has not only reduced costs, it has also improved engine availability for the Air Force.



“This is the first time Australian industry has supported the US Navy engine fleet,” Minister Price said.



“The locally developed solutions have been so successful that GEII is now working with TAE to export these unique, Australian developed repairs to support the US Navy’s F414 engine fleet.



“These works, alongside the ingenuity displayed by TAE, demonstrate how much Australian industry has to offer, to both the ADF and our international allies.



“The Government commends GEII and TAE for continually looking for opportunities to improve our sovereign capabilities and expand the use of Australian industry in supporting our aircraft.”



