CAE USA Mission Solutions Awarded Contract for USSOCOM Global Situational Awareness Program

(Source: CAE USA; issued Sept. 02, 2020)

CAE USA Mission Solutions will support the USSOCOM Mission Command program by developing and leveraging a synthetic environment to provide enhanced situational awareness. (CAE image)

TAMPA, Florida --- CAE today announced CAE USA's wholly-owned subsidiary, CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. (MSI), has been awarded an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) contract by United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to support the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Global Situational Awareness initiative.



Under a program called Mission Command, USSOCOM sought industry innovation to accelerate the application of commercially derived software development into deployable mission support capabilities. The scalable next-generation Mission Command system is intended to enhance the SOF enterprise through the creation of a Common Operational Picture (COP).



The OTA contract allows U.S. Department of Defense agencies to carry out prototype and research and development projects under commercial industry standards and best practices. CAE USA MSI will now progress to the next phases of the Mission Command program by developing a prototype that leverages a synthetic environment to provide global situational awareness. The synthetic environment will support data/track object management, information integration, standards-based interoperability, automated production and visualization to fuse data into a COP that provides next generation command and control capabilities.



"CAE USA is leveraging our modelling and simulation expertise to translate the physical world into synthetic environments that enhance planning and operational mission support for our defense forces," said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. "Synthetic environments can be a powerful tool for course of action analysis and decision making that can help enhance readiness, interoperability and shared situational awareness between collective, joint and coalition forces."



Selection for this OTA contract continues the mission of CAE USA MSI to support the creation and integration of innovative mission systems solutions for USSOCOM. Last year, CAE USA MSI was awarded the Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) rapid prototyping contract by USSOCOM to develop and enhance data visualization and mission rehearsal for global SOF forces. The OGC CDB establishes greater interoperability in use of geospatial data through development of geospatial standards and interoperable solutions.





CAE USA is part of CAE's Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. CAE USA includes over 2,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE's Defense & Security business unit. CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of CAE USA which operates under a Proxy Agreement with the United States government. The Proxy Agreement enables CAE USA MSI to pursue and execute higher-level security programs.



