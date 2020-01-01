Leonardo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Evaluates the AW609 Tiltrotor’s Unique Capabilities to Revolutionize Connections with Ogasawara Island

(Source: Leonardo; issued Sept. 02, 2020)

Leonardo’s AW609, the world’s first commercial tiltrotor, is being evaluated in Japan, where it could be used to reach remote areas, which its unique combination of high speed, long range, and vertical lift capability. (AW photo)

ROME --- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government recently announced the intention to evaluate the AW609 multirole commercial tiltrotor’s unique capabilities to deliver unprecedented levels of transport to Ogasawara island in the future.



The distinguished characteristics of the world’s first commercial tiltrotor, combining turboprop-like performance (speed, range, altitude) and rotorcraft versatility (vertical take-off / landing and hovering) would deliver outstanding services to reach Ogasawara, approximately 1000 km from Tokyo. Missions would be performed in all weather conditions and with limited infrastructural impact thanks to its helicopter-like footprint.



The AW609 excels at providing fast point to point transportation at long ranges, whether it is connecting city centres or providing timely access to remote locations. Thanks to 275 knots speed, a 25,000 ft altitude and 1000 nm maximum range, users will benefit from the AW609’s unique ability to fly above adverse weather in the comfort of a pressurized cabin while maintaining rotorcraft vertical take-off and landing / hovering versatility. Modern ‘green’ technology ensures reduced emissions and noise.



The AW609 is ideally suited to meet a range of operational requirements in Japan such as passenger transport, EMS, SAR, surveillance, electronic newsgathering and VVIP transport.



With a fleet of over 130 helicopters of various models in Japan today performing a wide variety of civil, public service and military missions, Leonardo has a long-standing in-country presence with a comprehensive support service network that the AW609 will benefit from.



The AW609 would support Japan in the introduction of innovative technology ways and solutions to meet connection and public service requirements across the nation, both in normal and in emergency and extreme natural events conditions.



The AW609 will be the first civil certified tiltrotor aircraft and is poised to transform private and business travel, emergency medical service (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), offshore operations and patrol, among other uses. The AW609 carries up to nine passengers, flying safely above inclement weather and in known icing conditions.



The first two production AW609s are currently being assembled in Philadelphia. The AW609 has great interest from around the world, across all missions including EMS, SAR, VIP/Corporate transport, offshore resource development as well as government/public service duties.



Customers will be provided with comprehensive support and training packages primarily headquartered at the Company’s new Training Academy in Philadelphia. An advanced Flight Training Device and the world’s first AW609 Full Flight Simulator will be available for training later this year.



-ends-



