Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 2, 2020)

Northrop Grumman System Corp., Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded a $135,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for remanufacturing efforts in support of the air launch cruise missile inertial navigation element.



Work encompasses the disassembly, cleaning, inspection, maintenance, re-assembly, testing and finishing actions as required to return the end item to a like-new condition.



Work will be predominantly performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed Sept. 3, 2034.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,493,987 are being obligated for the first task order at the time of award.



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8128-20-D-0003).



-ends-



