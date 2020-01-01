United States Bomber Training in the Top End

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 03, 2020)

United States Air Force B-1B Lancers and B-2 Spirit bombers have recently participated in a combined United States-Australia exercise in the Northern Territory.



The B1-B and B-2 aircraft flew from Guam and Diego Garcia respectively, and operated over Delamere, Bradshaw and Mount Bundey training areas during August.



The activity saw the United States aircraft integrate with the Australian Army and US Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, providing a highly advanced training opportunity.



The US aircraft exercised both live and inert munitions on the training areas allowing the Australian and US forces the opportunity to practice their skills in both traditional and modern forms of target location, strike confirmation, and damage assessment.



While the B1-B and B-2 aircraft did not land in Australia, they were supported by US Air Force air-to-air refuelling aircraft that flew out of RAAF Base Darwin.



The aircrews of the refuelling aircraft were managed under strict Federal and Territory COVID-19 requirements while transiting through Australia.



Australian involvement included Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopters and joint terminal attack controllers from Darwin based Army units.



The ability of both militaries to successfully complete this training during the COVID-19 pandemic is a demonstration of the resilience of our long-standing alliance cooperation.



US bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1940s, with the first B-1B Lancer arriving in 1995.



