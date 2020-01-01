Navantia Says Goodbye to AAOR “Supply” On Her Departure to Australia

(Source: Navantia; issued Sept. 02, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The future HMAS Supply, the Australian Navy’s future fleet logistic ship, has sailed from the Spanish shipyard where she was built for Australia, where she will be completed before being handed over to the customer in December. (Navantia photo)

FERROL, Spain --- Navantia celebrated today the farewell to AAOR “Supply”, which left this morning from Pier 9 of the Ferrol shipyard, on her way to Australia, where she is expected to arrive in about 35 days of navigation.



Under constrained circumstances due to Covid 19, Navantia dispatched "Supply", the first of the two AOR vessels that it is building for the Royal Australian Navy under a contract signed in May 2016 with the Commonwealth of Australia.



This contract represents 1.5 million man-hours of work per vessel, as well as 35,000 hours for the manufacture and supply of the main engines, diesel generators and reduction gear, and another 35,000 for the Integrated Platform Control System. This will support, until the end of the program, about 1,800 direct and indirect employees, of which more than 330 are direct jobs, more than 530 jobs with subcontractors, and over 900 indirect jobs generated by other suppliers.



In addition, the contract also includes support for the two AOR vessels for a period of five years, and an important participation of Australian industry, which will be responsible for the installation and testing of elements of the combat and communications systems, as well as some logistics areas.



In fact, the ship will arrive at the Royal Australian Navy base in Garden Island, near Perth in Western Australia, where she will be fitted out for final delivery to the Royal Australian Navy this December.



