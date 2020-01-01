Spain – AIM-120C Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 02, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Spain of one hundred (100) AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and one (1) AMRAAM Guidance Section (spare) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $248.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Spain has requested to buy one hundred (100) AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and one (1) AMRAAM Guidance Section (spare). Also included are KGV-135A encryption devices; containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $248.5 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Spain in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



This proposed sale will improve Spain’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of AMRAAMs for its fighter aircraft fleets in support of national defense. The potential sale will further strengthen the interoperability between the United States and Spain. Spain will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset arrangements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives in Spain.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



