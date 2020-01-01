France – C-130 Aircraft Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 02, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of four (4) AE-2100D Turbo Prop engines and two (2) Multifunctional, Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminal Block Upgrade Two (MIDS-LVT BU2) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $350 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of France has requested to buy four (4) AE-2100D Turbo Prop engines and two (2) Multifunctional, Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminal Block Upgrade Two (MIDS-LVT BU2).



Also included are

-- AN/ARC-210 radios;

-- AN/ARC-164 radios;

-- L-3 CSW Multiband Receiver/Transmitters;

-- AN/ARN-153 Navigation Systems;

-- AN/ARN-147 Receivers;

-- AN/APN-241 Radar Receiver Transmitter Processor;

-- ARC-190 High Frequency Receivers;

-- AAR-60 Missile Launch Warning Systems;

-- MTS-A Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) system;

-- AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe Systems;

-- Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); and

-- encryption devices; spare and repair parts; software delivery and support; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The estimated total cost is $350 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The proposed sale will improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing the necessary sustainment, services, and spare parts to support the co-managed fleet of French and German C-130 aircraft. France will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and/or services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marietta, GA; Rolls Royce Cooperation, Indianapolis, IN; General Electric Aviation System, LTD/Dowty, Sterling, VA; Raytheon, Cedar Rapids, IA; and ViaSat, Carlsbad, CA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of (1) U.S. contractor representative to France for a duration of three years to provide technical assistance and support to include field services, engineering tech support and integrated logistics support management.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



