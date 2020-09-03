S. Korea Begins Assembling First Prototype of Indigenous Fighter Jet

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; published Sept. 03, 2020)

By Oh Seok-min

The first prototype of South Korea's next-generation fighter jet is being assembled at the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) facility in Sacheon, North Gyeongsang Province, marking a major milestone for the program. (DAPA photo)