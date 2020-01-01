Former Shin Bet Chief: Israel Working to Lower Technology Level in F-35 Jets to UAE (excerpt)

(Source: i24 News; posted Sept. 03, 2020)

By Jotam Confino

The US will likely go ahead with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and Israel can live with such a deal, former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Yaakov Peri told i24NEWS on Wednesday."The deal will probably happen. But Israel is working on lowering the technological level of the planes that will be sold to the UAE. I think Israel can live with the UAE having those jets," Peri said.The potential F-35 deal between the US and the UAE has caused a lot of controversy in Israel, with lawmakers and defense officials voicing concern it will lower Israel's qualitative military edge in the Middle East.But others, including Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz, have downplayed the threat of Abu Dhabi acquiring the F-35 stealth fighter jets. Peri believes that the US will make sure that Israel keeps its military edge. (end of excerpt)-ends-