Airbus Canada Transfers A220 Material Management Services to Satair

(Source: Airbus; issued Sept. 03, 2020)

TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus Canada Limited Partnership has officially transferred the overall A220 material management services offer to Satair, as part of the programme integration into Airbus.



Since July, Satair, an Airbus services company, has taken the lead on global material support and services for A220 operators, working in close coordination with the A220 programme team in Airbus Canada.



The transfer represents a key milestone for Airbus and a significant step in the overall further integration of the A220 programme. “All A220 customers will benefit from the same level of service and global network offered by Satair on all other Airbus platforms”, said Rob Dewar, Senior Vice President, A220 Customer Services, Customer Satisfaction and Product Policy. “This is a significant contributor to improving the overall satisfaction of our growing A220 customer base worldwide.”



“Satair’s footprint of service centres and warehouses will contribute to a greater scope of spare parts available for all A220 operators. Customers can look forward to leveraging Satair's global presence”, said Bart Reijnen, CEO of Satair. “We are very proud to be supporting the A220 aircraft with our strong Satair organization.”



The A220 material management services transition to Satair started officially on July 1st, 2020. Overall Satair is now in charge of a wide range of value-adding activities including planning & inventory; purchasing; quality inspection; certification; warehousing & distribution; customer order handling; 24/7 AOG handling; initial provisioning and tool lease. Over time, as the A220 fleet grows and also gains in maturity, Satair will also develop the areas of parts lease, repair and exchange for the A220. The customer order handling of the A220 programme is solely managed in the Satair | OEM parts and services channel with its global group of Satair companies.



The A220 programme headquarters are located in Mirabel, Canada together with main customer services functions, such as engineering expertise and 24/7/365 Customer Response Center.



Benefitting from the latest technologies, the A220 is the quietest, cleanest and most eco-friendly aircraft in its category. Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint compared with previous generation aircraft, 25% lower fuel burn per seat and 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is a great aircraft for neighbourhood airports.



The A220’s order book comprises 642 A220 aircraft on firm order as of end of July 2020.



As of end July 2020, 118 A220s have been delivered to seven operators and are being flown on routes in Asia, America, Europe and Africa, proving the great versatility of Airbus’ latest family member.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



