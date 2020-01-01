Navy Accepts Delivery of USNS Newport

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Sept. 04, 2020)

USNS Newport is the 12th Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship to be delivered to the United States Navy – and brings the total number of ships delivered to the Navy by Austal USA to 24 in ten years, including three this year. (Austal photo)

MOBILE, Ala. --- The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the twelfth Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessel, USNS Newport (T-EPF 12), Sep. 2.



EPFs are designed to operate in shallow waterways and are capable of a wide range of activities. The vessels are versatile, non-combatant, transport ships that are being used for high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles, and equipment. Their missions include overseas contingency operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, support of special operations forces, theater security cooperation activities and emerging joint sea-basing concepts.



"Today's delivery marks the twelfth EPF delivered to the Navy, and I'm proud to be a part of delivering this highly-capable ship that can successfully meet a wide range of missions," said Tim Roberts, Strategic and Theater Sealift program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. "Newport will continue to provide flexible warfighting capabilities around the globe."



T-EPF 12 will be owned and operated by Military Sealift Command. EPFs are capable of transporting 600 short tons 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. Each vessel includes a flight deck to support day and night aircraft launch and recovery operations. The ships are capable of interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, as well as on/off-loading vehicles such as a fully combat-loaded Abrams Main Battle Tank.



Austal USA is in production on the future USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) and is under contract to build the future USNS Cody (EPF 14).



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and special warfare craft.



(ends)



Austal USA Delivers 12th Expeditionary Fast Transport, USNS Newport (EPF-12), to US Navy

(Source: Austal Ltd.; issued Sept. 3, 2020)

Austal Limited is pleased to announce that USNS Newport (EPF 12) has been delivered to the United States Navy from Austal USA's state-of-the-art shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.



USNS Newport is the 12th Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship to be delivered to the United States Navy – and brings the total number of ships delivered to the Navy by Austal USA to 24 in ten years, including three this year.



Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the delivery of EPF 12 by Austal USA further strengthens the status of its Mobile, Alabama shipyard as an industry-leading facility.



“Austal USA has now delivered 24 ships to the US Navy, in just over ten years, including three in this year alone. This is a remarkable achievement and testament to the productivity and efficiency of the shipyard, which is now expanding to enable the shipbuilding and support of steel vessels,” Mr Singleton said.



“The ongoing, successful delivery of both the Spearhead-class EPF and Independence-class LCS shipbuilding programs has positioned the Austal USA shipyard to pursue new aluminium and steel shipbuilding opportunities in the future.”



The Spearhead-class EPF is a 103-metre high-speed aluminium catamaran with a large, 1800 square metre cargo deck, medium-lift helicopter deck and seating for 300+ embarked troops; providing a fast, high-payload transport capability to combatant commanders around the world.



The Austal-designed EPFs support a wide range of missions – from maritime security operations to humanitarian aid and disaster relief. An EPF’s flexibility also allows it to support potential future missions; such as special operations, command and control, and primary medical operations.



One additional Spearhead-class EPF is under construction at Austal USA’s shipyard; the future USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13), while the future USNS Cody (EPF 14) is scheduled to commence construction before the end of the year.



In addition to the EPF program, Austal USA is contracted to deliver 19 Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy. Twelve Independence-class LCSs have been delivered, with an additional five ships in various stages of construction and two contracted but yet to start.



USNS Newport (EPF 12) was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama (Images: Austal)



This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by David Singleton, Austal Limited’s Chief Executive Officer.



-ends-



