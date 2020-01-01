GE, TAE Begin Advanced Engine Work for U.S. Navy in Australia

(Source: General Electric; issued Sept. 03, 2020)

BRISBANE, Australia –-- GE Aviation and TAE Aerospace will support advanced engine work in Australia for the United States Navy’s fleet of F414 engines.



Under the GE Total Logistics Support program, the US Navy’s F414 engines will receive prime logistics support in Australia, with selected repairs to be carried out on engine components using the world-class expertise of GE and its partner, Queensland-based TAE Aerospace.



While the US Navy traditionally conducts its depot repair work at facilities in the US in partnership with GE, the success of GE and TAE in supporting the RAAF F414 fleet over the past decade encouraged consideration of a program based in Australia. Since 2011, program service and availability requirements were met or exceeded, as measured on a monthly basis.



These repairs will be completed at TAE’s dedicated facility in Brisbane. The first US Navy components are scheduled to be completed in August.



“We are extremely proud to provide our highest level of support to the US Navy and are committed to ensuring our reliable F414 engines continue to receive support that meets or exceeds the Navy’s requirements,” said Al Dilibero, GE Aviation’s vice president of Medium Combat & Trainer Engines. “This is the first time to our knowledge that F414 repairs have taken place outside of the US and our intent is to grow the list of repairs and volume of US Navy work done in Australia where it makes sense.”



“Having maintenance and repair options in both the United States and Australia enhances our collective capability and offers depth to a common support system,” said Director General Air Combat Systems, CASG, AIRCDRE Gerry Van Leeuwen. “The increased the work conducted here in Australia not only strengthens the national technical and industrial base of both nations but also bolsters supply chain resilience. This is an important factor in supporting operations, especially here in the strategically significant Indo-Pacific region.”



TAE Aerospace chief executive officer Andrew Sanderson said the opportunity to complete the US Navy’s F414 engine component repair work was significant, both for the business and Australia’s aerospace sector.



“We’ve worked with GE Aviation for more than a decade in support of the RAAF F/A-18 engine fleets and to now be able to apply our repair IP, skills and quality in support of the US Navy F414 engines is a great acknowledgement of TAE’s and Australia’s capabilities as a global aerospace maintenance provider.



“We appreciate the support from GE Aviation in achieving this important milestone and look forward to adding up to ten new employees to our business to deliver on today’s repairs and prepare for new opportunities that may be developed in future.”



The framework established by GE that allows US Navy hardware to be sent to Australia could be broadened to expand the scope of repair work undertaken in Australia for the US military.



“The Morrison Government commends GEII and TAE for continually looking for opportunities to improve our sovereign capabilities and expand the use of Australian industry in supporting our aircraft,” said Melissa Price, Minister for Defense Industry for Australia.





