Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 03, 2020)

Longbow Limited, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $164,606,754 firm-fixed-price contract for AH-64E helicopter mast mounted assembly/radar electronics units.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army); and 2019 Foreign Military Sales (India, Morocco, Netherlands, and United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $164,606,754 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-F-0464).



-ends-



