F-15EX Propulsion Procurement: Pre-solicitation

(Source: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center; issued Sept. 03, 2020)

The Department of Defense, United States Air Force (USAF), Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Propulsion Acquisition Division (LPAK), anticipates issuing a solicitation for its F-15EX Propulsion Procurement Lots 2-8.



The requirement is for a complete propulsion system (e.g. engine and associated components) that is fully integrated into the F-15EX weapon system in order to meet propulsion and aircraft production delivery schedules.



For the purpose of this Synopsis/Presolicitation Notice, the term “integration” shall be interpreted broadly to encompass completion of all work necessary to incorporate your company’s engines into the F-15EX weapon system, including without limitation all design, development, modification, documentation, testing, and airworthiness certification.



While this integration effort may execute concurrently with engine production, airworthiness certification of the F-15EX to operate with your company’s engines would need to occur before time of delivery.



The estimated total quantity is up to 461 engines with anticipated delivery beginning June 2023.



The North American Industry Classification Systems (NAICS) Code assigned to this acquisition is 336412, Aircraft Engine and Engine Parts Manufacturing, with a size standard of 1500 employees.



Based on market research, LPAK is considering its competition options for Lots 2-8. Potential offerors are responsible for monitoring this procurement for the release of the solicitation package, any other pertinent information, and downloading their own copy of the solicitation package.



Notice to Offerors: The Government reserves the right to cancel this acquisition, either before or after the closing date. In the event the Government cancels this acquisition, the Government has no obligation to reimburse an offeror for any preparation costs.



-ends-



