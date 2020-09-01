Satellite makers and operators should harden their spacecraft against hackers and hijackers, and collaborate to make sure everyone is on the same page, according to a White House policy directive released Friday.
The new Space Policy Directive 5 urges manufacturers to design their hardware and software so that operators can monitor and adapt to “activities that could manipulate, deny, degrade, disrupt, destroy, surveil, or eavesdrop on space system operations.” They should also have
plans and tools in place to recapture control of satellites that get jammed, spoofed, hacked, or hijacked.
The directive urges satellite makers and operators to also better manage the security of ground stations and address “supply chain risks that affect cybersecurity of space systems.” It calls on satellite makers to better collaborate and “share threat, warning, and incident information within the space industry.” (end of excerpt)
