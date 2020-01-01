Navy Awards Studies Contracts for Large Unmanned Surface Vessel

(Source: US Navy; issued Sept. 05, 2020)

The US Navy says these contracts are intended to refine specifications and requirements for a Large Unmanned Surface Vessel, and to conduct reliability studies before launching a competition for a Detail Design and Construction contract. (LUSV concept)

The Navy has awarded contracts totaling $41,985,112 to six companies for Large Unmanned Surface Vessel (LUSV) studies. Each contract includes an option for engineering support that if exercised would bring the cumulative value for all awards to $59,476,146.



The firm-fixed price contracts were awarded to Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss; Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore; Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, LLC., Lockport, La.; Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wis.; Gibbs & Cox Inc., Arlington, Va.; and Austal USA, LLC, Mobile, Ala., following a full and open competition that began with the release of a Request For Proposals in fiscal year (FY) 2019.



These contracts were established in order to refine specifications and requirements for a Large Unmanned Surface Vessel and conduct reliability studies informed by industry partners with potential solutions prior to competition of a Detail Design and Construction contract.



“These studies contracts will allow the Navy to harvest the learning from our land- and sea-based prototyping efforts and work directly with industry to refine the requirements for an affordable, reliable, and effective Large Unmanned Surface Vessel and reduce risk for a future design and construction competition,” said Capt. Pete Small, program manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406), within the Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants at Naval Sea Systems Command.



The LUSV program supports the Navy’s Future Surface Combatant Force architecture through the development and fielding of low-cost, high-endurance, unmanned vehicles that complement manned surface combatants



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 04, 2020)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi (N00024-20-C-6319);

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland (N00024-20-C-6320);

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana (N00024-20-C-6316);

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin (N00024-20-C-6317);

Gibbs & Cox Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N0002420C6318); and

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama (N00024-20-C-6315),



are each being awarded a firm-fixed price contract for studies of a Large Unmanned Surface Vessel with a combined value across all awards of $41,985,112.



Each contract includes an option for engineering support, that if exercised, would bring the cumulative value for all awards to $59,476,146.



The contract awarded to Huntington Ingalls Inc. is $7,000,000; the contract awarded to Lockheed Martin Corp. is $6,999,978; the contract awarded to Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, is $6,996,832; the contract awarded to Marinette Marine Corp. is $6,999,783; the contract awarded to Gibbs & Cox Inc. is $6,989,499; and the contract awarded to Austal USA LLC is $6,999,020.



Work will be performed in various locations in the contiguous U.S. in accordance with each contract and is expected to be complete by August 2021, and if option(s) are exercised, work is expected to be complete by May 2022.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $41,985,112 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



These contracts were competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities (now beta.SAM.gov) with eight offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



