UK and Allies Uphold Freedom of Navigation Above Arctic Circle

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Sept 07, 2020)

Royal Navy ships are leading a multinational task group into the High North in an operation that demonstrates the commitment of the UK and its allies to freedom of access and navigation in the region.



Type 23 frigate HMS Sutherland and RFA Tidespring will work alongside the United States Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Ross and the Norwegian Fridtjof-Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl, supported by Danish patrol aircraft.



They will operate in sub-zero conditions to further enhance our understanding of the challenging environment while helping to maintain peace in the region.



The UK, US, Denmark and Norway are working together to boost our readiness to operate in the High North and increase resilience in an area which is vital to UK interests.



This builds on a previous UK/US operation in which HMS Kent deployed into the Barents Sea in May this year.



By operating alongside each other in an open and transparent manner, the Royal Navy and its allies continue to show they are dedicated to maintaining peace and freedom of navigation for all in a vital area.



