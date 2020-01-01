NSPA Expands Its Support to the C-130 Fleet

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA); issued sept. 07, 2020)

NSPA has expended its services, and now provides overhaul capabilities for the latest C-130J Super Hercules model. (NSPA photo)

LUXEMBOURG --– Following many years of extensive support to the C-130 aircraft, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has expanded its services portfolio to include overhaul capabilities for the latest C-130J model.



The C-130 Hercules has been in service for more than half a century. The aircraft was designed to transport troops and equipment in the combat zone via airdrop or short runways and can fulfil a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations. The C-130J is the latest version of the C-130 Hercules and the only model still in production. It is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, updated with new engines, a new flight deck and other systems.



During many years, NSPA has been providing an extensive range of services and capabilities to the C-130 fleet, including Depot Level Maintenance (overhaul, repair and upgrade) for the aircraft and its mechanical and electrical components. For the engines, the service portfolio includes depot level repair, overhaul and upgrade capabilities for a number of engine variants, which nowadays include as well the AE2100D3 engine fitted on the C-130J model.



Through consolidation of user requirements, NSPA provides user nations efficient support assuring quality of services and enables the nations to achieve economies of scale and logistics advantages.



All these support capabilities and services are available to NATO member Nations and partners. NSPA, on behalf of C 130 user nations, aims to continuously widen its capability scope to be able to further consolidate and support user nations with full fleet support range, as it does already for other major systems.



