Swedish Special Forces to Mali

(Source: Swedish Armed Forces; issued Sept 07, 2020)

Swedish Special Forces train for airborne operations during an exercise in Gotland. Sweden is preparing to deploy about 150 special forces to support the French-led Operation Barkhane in Mali. (Swedish Armed Forces photo)

The Special Forces are getting ready to participate in the multinational task force Takuba, part of the French-led Operation Barkhane, at the turn of the year 2020/2021.



The expansion of armed terrorist groups in the region is detrimental to peace, security and development. The task force is charged with counselling, supporting and escorting parts of the Malian army, as well as international partners, thereby supporting the efforts of ensuring more security in Mali and the Sahel.



The Swedish unit comprises some 150 staff with a variety of competences and skills, suitable for the nature of the task, that are ready to manage threats and risks.



“The primary purpose of Sweden's participation in this mission is to enable the task force Takuba to enhance the work of the Malian security forces. Through our participation, Sweden is also assisting France, leader of Operation Barkhane, in a regional crisis management effort that is vital to Europe”, Brigadier General Anders Löfberg, head of Special Forces Command, says.



