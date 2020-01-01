HMS Queen Elizabeth Postpones Mission Due to Covid-19 (excerpt)

(Source: BBC News; posted Sept. 07, 2020)

HMS Queen Elizabeth has postponed sailing from Portsmouth after crew members tested positive for Covid-19.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the affected sailors - fewer than 10 in number - were isolating in barracks ashore.The aircraft carrier, which has a crew of 1,000, had been set to leave its base on Monday for training exercises.Sailors who had contact with their infected crewmates will isolate on board the £3bn vessel.The Royal Navy said the positive tests were detected during "routine" preparations. "Those affected have been isolated and are working with the NHS Test and Trace system to ensure the virus does not spread further," a spokesperson said. (end of excerpt)-ends-