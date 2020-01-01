Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Holds Teleconference with Leadership of Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 08, 2020)

Today, the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation, under the leadership of the head of the military Department, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, held a teleconference with the leadership of the Armed Forces.



Starting work, the Minister of Defence announced that on September 1, a new academic year began for more than 70 thousand students, cadets and pupils of educational organizations of the Russian Ministry of Defence.



Sergei Shoigu noted that today military education is in great demand among young people. This is evidenced by the high competition for military institutions.



Minister of Defence added that pre-university educational institutions are no less in demand. Their network is steadily developing.



So, this year the branch of the Nakhimov Naval School in Kaliningrad welcomed its first students. Pupils of the Tver and North Caucasian Suvorov schools celebrated the housewarming. They began their studies in the new complexes.



Next year, the Suvorov School will be opened in Irkutsk, and the Omsk Cadet Military School will start training at the new funds.



Further, the Minister of Defence spoke about the holding of the ARMY-2020 International military-technical forum, which ended on August 29.



Delegations of 92 foreign countries took part in its work. Over 1,400 domestic and foreign enterprises and organizations presented over 28,000 samples of military and dual-use products.



Almost 700 units of modern weapons and military equipment took part in the static and dynamic demonstration.



91 bilateral meetings with foreign partners and more than 180 scientific and business events dedicated to promising areas of development of the military-technical sphere were held.



More than 40 contracts worth more than 1 trillion 160 billion rubles have been signed with 27 Russian companies.



“I would like to note that, despite the restrictions associated with coronavirus infection, the forum was productive,” said the head of the military department.



Sergei Shoigu also added that for the first time the International Army Games were held simultaneously with the forum. The events were covered by 3,500 representatives of Russian and foreign media.



The results of the competitions of servicemen from 32 countries were summed up on September 5. 37 records were set, 27 of them belong to the Russian team. Russia won the champion title for the sixth time.



The five strongest teams included the teams of Belarus, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Azerbaijan.



“I would like to thank the participants and organizers of the Games, our foreign partners, who hosted the competitions on their territory. The competitions were held at a high level, - stressed the Minister of Defence. - We consider this form of cooperation to be promising. We will continue to develop it.“



The next question, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu proposed to discuss another important event, which took place on September 4 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre As part of the Russian chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Council of Defence Ministers of the CIS member states, a Joint Meeting of Defence Ministers was held.



The meeting was attended by 12 foreign delegations, as well as heads of the working bodies of the CSTO and the CIS.



“This was the first time the event was held in such an expanded composition. This made it possible to attract influential states of South and East Asia to the discussion of international and regional security issues,” the Minister of Defence said.



Sergei Shoigu added that the exchange of views showed the similarity of assessments of existing threats and challenges, the general focus of the participating countries on strengthening stability in the world.



“Next, I would like to dwell on the upcoming Kavkaz-2020 command post exercise,” the head of the military department said at a teleconference with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.



The exercise will take place from September 21 to 26 and will complete a set of measures for operational and combat training of the Armed Forces this year.



In the course of the Kavkaz 2020 command post exercise, the issues of command and control of groups of troops, formations and subunits in joint operations to localize and resolve armed conflicts related to countering terrorism will be practiced.



The participation of military contingents of nine foreign countries is planned. Nine more countries will send military observers to Russia.



The main actions will unfold at the Kapustin Yar and Ashuluk training grounds, as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas.



"The exercise will assess the ability of the Southern Military District to ensure military security in the southwest of the Russian Federation," the Defence Minister said.



Turning to the thematic part of the meeting, the head of the military department proposed to consider the implementation of the Concept for the development of training facilities of the Armed Forces until 2027.



The concept is aimed at improving the combat training of troops and provides for the modernization of its technical basis, as well as the development of modern simulators, with the help of which specialists will be able to successfully master the latest weapons.



According to the Defence Minister, in accordance with the plan this year, the troops will receive 156 simulators. As a result, the level of their equipment will be 72%.



According to the Concept, by 2027, the Armed Forces should be provided with simulators by 90%, complex tactical simulators - at least 70%.



